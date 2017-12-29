Mukesh Ambani rescues brother Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden RCom

New Delhi, Dec 29: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm has bought the wireless assets of Reliance Communications to bail out younger brother Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden business by acquiring spectrum, tower, optical fibre network and other wireless assets.

Shares of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications climbed nearly 35 percent to Rs. 41.77 today after they signed an agreement to sell its wireless assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of elder brother and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries.

The two companies did not disclose the deal size, but the banking sources speculate the transaction value at Rs 24,000- 25,000 crore.

“Reliance Communications Limited today announced it has signed definitive binding agreements with Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJio) for sale of wireless spectrum, tower, fibre and Media Convergence Node (MCN) assets,” RCom said in a statement.

“The RJio deal consideration comprises primarily of cash payment and includes the transfer of deferred spectrum instalments payable to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT). The company will utilise the proceeds of the monetisation of this cash deal solely for pre-payment of debt to its lenders,” RCom said.

Reportedly, Reliance Jio will acquire all the assets without any previous liabilities attached to them.

“The acquisition is subject to receipt of requisite approvals from Governmental and regulatory authorities, consents from all lenders, the release of all encumbrances on the said assets and other conditions precedent. The consideration is payable at completion and is subject to adjustments as specified in the agreement,” Jio said.

It further said the process to acquire assets of RCom is supervised by an independent group of “distinguished industry experts” and that it emerged as the successful bidder in the two-stage bidding process.

“An asset monetisation process for RCom assets was mandated by the lenders of RCom, who appointed SBI Capital Markets Limited to run the process,” the Jio release said.