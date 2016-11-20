Mukherjee, Rivlin inaugurate CII Agro-Tech in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee and his visiting Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin inaugurated the 12th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) biennial agro-technology and business fair, Agro Tech 2016, here on Sunday.

Both Presidents went round a section of the fair, which showcases technological innovations which can be beneficial for the agriculture sector, at the Parade Ground here.

Israel is the partner country while 12 other countries are actively participating at the event this time.

Ninety-two domestic participants and 47 foreign exhibitors are participating in the fair this year.

Agrarian states Punjab and Haryana are the host states for the four-day international agricultural expo while Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are the partner states.

International participation at the fair is from Canada, Germany, Britain, China, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey and the US.

–IANS

