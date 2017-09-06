Muktir Alo rehabilitates women with cafeteria business who have been trafficked for prostitution

Kolkata, Sep 6: Muktir Alo is a scheme run by the West Bengal Government for the rehabilitation of women who have been trafficked for prostitution.

This scheme, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was inaugurated by her in September 2015. It has been successful in providing succor to such women in its own small way.

One such beneficiary, after receiving training, has opened a cafeteria named Mukti near the entrance of Alipore Zoo.

Similar cafeterias by beneficiaries have also been opened at other places in Kolkata – at Munshiganj in Khidderpore and at the court premises in Alipore. Another is slated to open at Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake.

In the first phase of this programme, 50 women were given training in making spices and block printing.

In the second phase, 25 more people were trained. During the period of training, the State Government also gives every woman a stipend of Rs 2,500 and the cost of transportation.

Along with providing training, the aim behind the scheme is to also make the women self-sufficient.

Towards that end, the government provides Rs 25,000 to those interested in opening a start-up with the help of the training received.