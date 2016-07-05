Mukul Rohatgi informed the court, Centre to replace 28 million polluting cars registered before March 2005

New Delhi, June 5: The Centre on Monday unveiled before the Supreme Court a multi-pronged action plan to fight air pollution, including an incentivised scheme that would be rolled out nationwide by April 2017 to replace 28 million vehicles registered before March 31, 2005 with BS-IV compliant cars.

Attorney general Mukul Rohatgi informed a bench of Chief Justices T S Thakur and Justices A K Sikri and R Banumathi that the Centre had taken several measures to counter air pollution caused by vehicles and said the success of these steps would require active cooperation of state governments.

“One such important measure is scrapping of old vehicles. The government has already announced the draft policy for voluntary vehicle fleet modernization programme as it has been recognized that old vehicles are significant contributors to the ambient air pollution within the road vehicle sector,” the AG said.

He said the government plans to designate places where people can leave their vehicle and get cash incentive to buy a new car. “This scheme will potentially replace about 28 million vehicles, which were registered before March 31, 2005, with new BS-IV compliant vehicles. The scheme will be rolled out nationwide by April 2017. Delhi and the NCR have already implemented BS-IV emission norms for four-wheelers,” Rohatgi said.

The ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises filed an affidavit which said, “Analysis of age of vehicles and the pollution caused by them showed that vehicles which were typically more than 10 year old were 15% of the total number of vehicles on the road but each of them polluted 10-12 times more than a BS-IV compliant car. This is specially so for medium and heavy commercial vehicles (trucks and buses), which are just 2.5% of the total fleet of vehicles on the road but contribute about 60% of the pollution.”

Solicitor general Ranjit Kumar clarified that trucks and buses, even at present, conformed only to BS-III standards. The ministry said from July 15, the Centre would consider introducing a plan for flexi/staggered office timings to minimize peak movement of vehicles and simultaneously take steps for retrofitting of diesel vehicles with ‘particulate filters’.