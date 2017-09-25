Mukul Roy receives suspension from Trinamool Congress, after his announcement of resignation

New Delhi, September 25: Trinamool Congress suspended senior party leader Mukul Roy. The action followed after the announcement of Mukul on his decision to quit the party.

Roy was one among the founders of the TMC party. According to media reports, he was suspended over ties with some rival party in West Bengal. The party said that it won’t tolerate its partymen keeping ties with opposition parties.

Hours before Roy had announced that he would tender his resignation as the Rajya Sabha MP after Durga Puja. He added that the reason behind his resignation would be revealed after Durga Puja.

Roy asserted, when he was asked if he would join BJP, “Whatever I have to say. I will say it after Durga Puja. But I would like to mention that people of Bengal don’t like political controversies during Durga Puja.”

Once the second-in-command in the TMC after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Roy was absent from an event to unveil the Durga Puja edition of the TMC mouthpiece, Jago Bangla, on September 19. Banerjee and the entire TMC top brass, barring Roy, were present at the event.

Roy was recently removed as the TMC vice president after the party decided to restructure its committee. Last week, Trinamool leaders had reprimanded Roy for allegedly hobnobbing with BJP leaders. He was earlier removed as the party’s in-charge of Tripura, where the TMC was steadily making inroads till its members switched over to the BJP earlier this year.

(Inputs from agencies)