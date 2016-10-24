Mulayam-Akhilesh Yadav supporters clash outside Samajwadi Party Head Quarters

Lucknow, Oct 24: Supporters of rival SP factions clash outside party headquarters ahead of a meeting called by Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow. Mulayam’s supporters allege that people clashing with them are paid goons hired by Akhilesh Yadav. Mulayam expected to reach party HQ shortly.

As the family feud worsened in the Yadav family, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam called a crucial meeting at his residence. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav may attend the meet.

Earlier on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav sacked Shivpal Yadav, his uncle and close confidante of Mulayam Singh Yadav, and three others from the government. In return, the party brass ousted Akhilesh supporter, Ram Gopal Yadav, from the party for six years.