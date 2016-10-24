Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh and Shivpal Yadav meet to discuss Samajwadi Party’s future

Lucknow, Oct 24: Mulayam and his brother Shivpal Yadav reach the Samajwadi Party HQ. Akhilesh reached a while ago. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has summoned all senior leaders, members of Parliament and legislative assembly, and former MPs and MLAs for a meeting at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Monday.

Mulayam called the meeting a day after Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sacked Shivpal Yadav and three of his cabinet ministers who are loyalists of Shivpal. Upset with Akhilesh’s decision, Ram Gopal Yadav (who is in the in anti-Mulayam camp) was expelled from the party by the SP supremo.

So far Mulayam decided to keep mum on the issue before the media but Monday’s meeting is certainly going to be crucial for Akhilesh Yadav’s fate as the Chief Minister of the state.

Akhilesh made it clear that he is with his father but firm on stern action against those including Amar Singh (known to be close to Mulayam) for anti party activities.