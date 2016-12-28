Mulayam Singh has lost his impact in Samajwadi Party: BJP

New Delhi Dec 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that Mulayam Singh has lost his impact in the Samajwadi Party.

“There is a rift in the Samajwadi family. Mulayam Singh has lost his impact in the party and the family as well. As each member of his family is following their own path. The situation is in favour of the BJP and we will win the election,” said BJP leader Rita Bahuguna.

She further said that the people of Uttar Pradesh are well aware of the corruption and hooliganism which took place during BSP and Samajwadi party regime and added that the people will not support them anyhow in the assembly election.

“The Samajwadi Party, Congress and other parties, know that they have lost popularity among public in Uttar Pradesh. It doesn’t matter even if they get into any alliance to not, it will not make much difference. All of them are discredited parties and will always get a negative response from the people,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav trained his guns at the BJP and said that the people of Uttar Pradesh would give a befitting reply courtesy demonetisation.

“The people will very soon give a befitting response to demonetisation. There is no need for us to voice concerns on the same,” he told the media here.

Mulayam also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is facing a lot of problems as the BJP has miserably failed in fulfilling the promises made to the nation in the run up to the 2014 general election.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief also said that the party, which emerges victorious in the politically crucial state, finally goes on to conquer the throne of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mulayam also announced the first list of candidates for next year’s polls.

“We have declared list of 325 candidates for the 2017 assembly polls. 78 seats still remain. Name of candidates for rest of the 78 seats will be announced soon,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party boss announced the first list in the absence of his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who is at loggerheads with his uncle and bete noire Shivpal Yadav over distribution of tickets.

