Ghazipur, Nov 23: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav launched the party’s election campaign at a rally in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has already kick-started the party’s campaign with Samajwadi Vikas Rath Yatra on November 3.

The party’s election campaign was delayed due to the family feud and Mulayam cancelling the rally from Azamgarh to start the poll campaign.