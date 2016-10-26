Mulayam Singh open to Congress-RLD ‘Mahagathbandhan’, Congress favours Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Oct 26: Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal have in principal agreed to an alliance with the Congress and RLD.

Shivpal Yadav said he has taken Mulayam Singh Yadav’s consent for talks. and added that the SP has always fought against the anti-secular forces, and would continue to fight against them, reports CNN News18.

The Indian Express reported yesterday that Mulayam Singh Yadav plans to put together a Mahagathbandhan on the lines of Bihar before the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The paper reported that Samajwadi Party chief called up RLD leader Ajit Singh seeking his support on Sunday, while brother Shivpal Yadav placed a call to a senior JD(U) leader on Saturday saying that the only way the SP could be saved was if Netaji (Mulayam) took over the reins of power from Akhilesh.”

The Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate says that no decision on allying with the SP yet, but said Akhilesh was a young CM and his government was clean. Reports say that Rahul Gandhi is in favour of Akhilesh.

Meanwhile, UP CM Akhilesh Yadav is meeting the governor right now. Details awaited.