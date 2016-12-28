Mulayam Singh Yadav announces 325 assembly candidates of SP, Akhilesh aides dropped

Lucknow, Dec 28:  In a swift development, the ruling Samajwadi Party on Wednesday made public a list of 325 candidates for in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections early next year, saying the remaining 78 candidates would be announced later.

Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav announced the list at a press conference at the party office in the presence of brother and party leader Shivpal Yadav. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was not present in the press conference.

What is likely to trigger a fresh round of feud in the party is the fact that 53 sitting legislators have been denied tickets. They include senior minister and close Akhilesh Yadav aide Arvind Singh ‘Gop’, whose ticket has been given to Rakesh Verma, son of senior party leader Beni Prasad Verma.

Ayodhya legislator and a close aide of Akhilesh Yadav, Pawan Pandey, has also also been denied a ticket, while 176 incumbent legislators have been re-nominated. Party leaders informed that a staggering 4,200 persons had applied for party tickets.Mulayam Singh Yadav did not speak of a prospective alliance for the polls.

The Samajwadi Party has 224 seats in the present assembly.

