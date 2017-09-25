Mulayam Singh Yadav attacks PM Modi, CM Yogi over demonetization, safety of girls

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, September 25: Attacking on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government, the Samajwadi party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav said that the incidents of communal violence has pierced under the rule of Modi government in the last three years. According to reliable sources, Mulayam Singh Yadav said that “Girls are not safe in Banaras Hindu University. There is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government is not fulfilling any of its promises.” Mulayam Singh Yadav was a three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Violence burst inside the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus after students were protesting against an alleged eve-teasing incident. Dozens of students were detained in connection with the violence later. According to official sources, First Information Reports against 1,000 students has been filed.

While commenting on the demonetization issue, Mulayam Singh Yadav said that “Demonetisation was a setback for people. They had to give in their hard earned money. I had given employment to people, but nothing is happening for job creation now. Forget villages, even Lucknow is not getting uninterrupted power supply. He further mentioned that “My blessings are always with Akhilesh as a father, but I do not agree with his decisions.”

According to media sources, speculations were overflowing on Mulayam Singh’s announcement of the new party along with virtually defunct Lok Dal. The hint of an imminent split in the Samajwadi Party came on Sunday when Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav stayed away from a state convention of the party which was founded by both the brothers 25 years ago and said that they were not invited.