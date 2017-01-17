Mulayam Singh Yadav excludes Shivpal Yadav from new candidate list

Lucknow, Jan 17: A day after the Election Commission ruled in favour of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in his claim for Samajwadi Partys symbol, the party chief met party patriarch and father Mulayam Singh Yadav today at the latters residence amid expectations of a climbdown from the senior Yadav.

At the meeting, Mulayam submitted a list of 38 candidates to his son and now Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayams list of preferred candidates, interestingly, had no mention of his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav who was seen as a major supporter of Mulayam in the father-son feud.

The list, however, carries name of Shivpals son Aditya Yadav.