Mulayam Singh Yadav slaps show cause notice to Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Dec 30: SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav issues a show cause notice to UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and his brother Ram Gopal Yadav. The notice asks why action should not be taken against him.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has called a meeting of all candidates named by him for the Uttar Pradesh elections on Saturday morning in what is intended to emphasise that they are the party’s official nominees and he, the unchallenged boss.

The ruling Samajwadi Party is seeming to hurtle towards a split just before assembly elections in the state, after Akhilesh Yadav released a parallel list of candidates, which includes several party leaders who are close to him and who did not make it to the list released by his father, Mulayam Singh.