Lucknow, Dec 31: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Ram Gopal Yadav are back in Samajwadi Party after a day of suspension.

“With Netaji’s (Mulayam Singh Yadav’s) order, the suspension of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav has been stopped immediately,” UP SP chief Shivpal Yadav said.

The decision was taken after Akhilesh, Shivpal and Mulayam met at the the SP chief’s residence.