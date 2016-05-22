Taliban leader Mullah Mansour “likely killed” in US airstrike

Mullah Mansour, leader of Taliban killed in an airstrike conducted in Pakistan late on Saturday, US officials told to CNN.

The US official said the strike occurred on Saturday in southwest of the town of Ahmad Wal, an Extream remote area of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The strike was targeted Mansour,The official said, adding that a second adult male combatant also travelling with him in a vehicle was likely killed.

The assessment of the results still going on, the official said.

A multiple unmanned aircraft operated by US Special Operations forces was carried out the operation. There was no collateral damage, the official added.

President Barack Obama authorised the strike,said the official. The Pentagon confirmed the strike in a statement but did not say whether Mansour was killed.

“Mansour has been the leader of the Taliban and actively involved with planning attacks against facilities in Kabul and across Afghanistan, presenting a threat to Afghan civilians and security forces, our personnel, and coalition partners,” Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said in the statement.

“Mansour has been an obstacle to peace and reconciliation between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, prohibiting Taliban leaders from participating in peace talks with the Afghan government that could lead to an end to the conflict.”

Cook continued, “Since the death of Mullah Omar and Mansour’s assumption of leadership, the Taliban have conducted many attacks that have resulted in the death of tens of thousands of Afghan civilians and Afghan security forces as well as numerous US and coalition personnel. We are still assessing the results of the strike and will provide more information as it becomes available.”