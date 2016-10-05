Multi-lingual domestic operating system Indus partners with Karbonn Mobiles

New Delhi, Oct 5: Multi-lingual domestic operating system brand Indus OS on Wednesday announced its partnership with Karbonn Mobiles to provide a better experience for users pan-India.

The partnership will be an add-on to the existing partnership with Micromax and two home-grown brands — Celkon and Swipe.

“Our partnership with Karbonn is a testimony that smartphone brands are recognising the need for a regional language smartphone ecosystem in India,” said Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-Founder and CEO, Indus OS, in a statement.

“The growing consumption of regional language content on mobile phones is a clear indicator of the need for localising the Smartphone ecosystem for bridging the gaping digital divide,” added Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles and Jaina Group.

The first “made in India” operating system Indus OS aims to be on one in every six smartphone devices in India by 2017.