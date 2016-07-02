Multiple Destinations feature on Google Maps On Android

Reports have uncovered an interesting line of coding in Google Map for Android’s version 9.31 beta released just last week.

The supposed new code gives users the ability to indicate multiple destination points on their smartphones, which was previously only limited to desktop platforms. On that same note, the new higher resolution images, replacing old graphics on desktop versions of Google Maps, as well as Google Earth, will probably not be making it to smartphones as these do require a hefty amount of space.

Going back, Android Police discovered (or tinkered with) the app’s beta version and came upon the unexpected, but highly anticipated, feature. It’s a bit of a hassle to always have to input traveling points on the app every time you reach a destination, whereas a “true multiple waypoint” system would make traveling easier, making the app more efficient.

“Multiple waypoints will allow you to set ‘stops’ along your route [which is] a very handy feature indeed,” the report says.

Google, on the other hand, has not released any official statement regarding the release of upcoming feature nor anything about its beta testing. It is safe to assume, though, that the feature will be officially launched at some point, since the company has added the code to beta versions of the app and Google is usually transparent about its major updates.

Meanwhile, multiple sources have confirmed that the feature is “going live” on their devices and have been able to access an updated Google Maps’ user interface for inputting destinations. It is unclear at this point if different forms of travel — be it by foot, bike, or any form of vehicle — will be calculated by the app, but at least the feature is getting activated on end-user phones (or stable version holders).

The Google Play Store, however, lists that the app was last updated on June 27 while its “What’s New” description reads, “see and suggest descriptions of places including features, atmosphere and amenities,” with nothing about setting multiple destinations. This has led others to believe that perhaps the new feature will not be released in a new update, but rather be enabled on the server side.

Basically, this means that an updated Google Maps on Android will not guarantee that an end-user will get the feature. In addition, there hasn’t been any word or enough information from sources that suggest the feature will be coming to iOS devices.

In the meantime, those interested in helping Google test experimental features for the app may visit the Google Maps’ testing page for more information.