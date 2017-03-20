Mumbai: 2-year-old girl falls to death from fourth floor

Mumbai, March 20: In a tragic incident at Kandivli in Mumbai, A two-year-old girl died after she fell from her parents’ fourth-floor apartment around 12.45 pm on Sunday.

The girl, Yashee Shah, had slipped through a gap in the railing of her bedroom window when playing with another girl. The girl, Yashee Shah, had slipped through a gap in the railing of her bedroom window.

Yashee Shah’s father Manish is an electrician, while her mother is a homemaker. Yashee was their only child. The family stays at Jay Apartments.

A neighbour and her child had been visiting the Shah family at the time of the incident. While Yashee’s parents were both busy with household chores, she walked into the bedroom and started playing with the neighbour’s child, said to be the same age as her.

The two children were near the window, which was ajar. Within no time, Yashee Shah made her way to the railing, which has a wide gap, where residents dry their clothes. She slipped and fell.

The neighbour’s child, who saw the incident, ran to the kitchen and told her mother what had happened.

At the same time, residents who spotted the child’s body on the ground rushed to inform her parents in the upper floor.

“The girl was rushed to a nursing home in Dahanukarwadi, where she was declared dead on arrival,” said Mukund Pawar, senior inspector at Kandivli police station.

After that Yashee’s body was sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem analysis.

The police have recorded the parents’ statements.

They also spoke to the doctor of the private nursing home where the child was declared dead. Based on these statements, the police said they do not suspect any foul play. They registered an accidental death report.