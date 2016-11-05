Mumbai: 6 died, 3 injured after a taxi turned turtle in Dongri area

Mumbai, Nov 05: At least six people were killed and three more were injured after a taxi turned turtle near Dongri area in Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred ta around 9 am on the Eastern Freeway in south Mumbai leading to huge traffic jam on the EEH’s south-bound stretch.

The injured have been rushed to the JJ hospital and the relatives have been informed.

The Dongri police are investigating the case.

More details are awaited.