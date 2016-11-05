Mumbai: 6 died, 3 injured after a taxi turned turtle in Dongri area

November 5, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Nov 05: At least six people were killed and three more were injured after a taxi turned turtle near Dongri area in Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred ta around 9 am on the Eastern Freeway in south Mumbai leading to huge traffic jam on the EEH’s south-bound stretch.

The injured have been rushed to the JJ hospital and the relatives have been informed.

The Dongri police are investigating the case.

More details are awaited.

Tags: ,
Related News
Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
24 killed after bus falls into a canal in West Bengal
Man gets sucked into MRI machine, dies in 2 minutes
Fire break out in Mumbai
Man takes selfie to be hit by train, lands him in hospital
‘Can’t soil our vehicle with blood’, police officers let bleeding teenagers to die
Top