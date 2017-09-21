Mumbai: 6-year-old Swarang Dalvi of Pawar Public School dies after collapsing while playing

Mumbai/Maharashtra, September 21: A six-year-old student died after he fell down while playing on Thursday. The six-year old was studying in class 1 of Pawar Public School. According to reliable sources, this unfortunate incident occured when Swarang Dalvi, the class 1 student was playing with his friends around 10.10 am when he collapsed.

6 year old student died, After falling in corridor of Pawar Public School, Chandivali pic.twitter.com/2L6PwMfcii — BANDRA NEWS. (@bandra_news) September 21, 2017

According to official sources, The classmates of Swarang Dalvi once alerted the school authoritiesand after that he was rushed to the nearby Hiranandani hospital where he was declared dead. Dr Madhura Phadke the principal of the school said that “We are really shocked and saddened by this incident. Swarang Dalvi was playing with the children outside their second floor classroom when he fell on the floor. We took him to the hospital immediately. The Police have initiated incvestigation into the death of the kid.