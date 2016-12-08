Mumbai airport, rail terminus names to be modified

Nagpur, Dec 8 (IANS) Bowing to demands from various quarters, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to modify the names of two iconic locations — the airport and the main rail terminus in Mumbai, officials said here.

The names of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) would be modified by adding ‘Maharaj’, befitting the stature of the legendary Maratha warrior king.

Henceforth, these will be known as ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’ and ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus’, as per a decision of the state Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

While the erstwhile Sahar International Airport was renamed as CSIA in 1999, the former Victoria Terminus, the UNESCO world heritage site and headquarters of the Central Railway was rechristened as CST in 1996.

Bombay was officially renamed as Mumbai in 1995 after the first Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government ruled the state for five years.

A year later, the Bombay Municipal Corporation was renamed as Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation and other major entities underwent a similar name change.

