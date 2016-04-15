Mumbai: Around 50 school students fall ill after consuming food packets during an event

Mumbai, April 15: Around 50 school students were on Thursday taken ill allegedly after they had consumed food packets served to them during an event that was held simultaneously at four city colleges, police said.

The event had been organised by Indian International Model United Nations (IIMUN) at Thadomal Shahani College in Bandra, KC College in Churchgate, Lala Lajpatrai College in Haji Ali and Whistling Woods College, they said.

“Around 1,400 students of Class VIII to X from various schools took part in the event. During the event, at around 12.30 PM food packets were served to students,” a police officer said.

The aim of the event was to make a pitch for a permanent seat for India in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

At Thadomal Shahani College, five students started vomiting after consuming the food. While three of them were taken to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, two were rushed to Holy family hospital in Bandra. Two of these students were subsequently discharged, police said.

At Lala Lajpatrai College, around 12 students were taken ill after consuming the food and were rushed to Breach Candy hospital, Bhatiya Hospital and Jaslok hospital.

“All of them are out of danger,” police said, adding that students who participated in KC College and Whistling Woods College also complained of uneasiness after consuming the food.

Police said they are probing the case but refused to share further details.

Talking about the incident, IIMUN, founder and president, Rishabh Shah said, “The students were going to be treated to food from an Indian multinational company that delivers home-style food to corporates and schools. They served rice and dal makhani but the rice was stale and dal was sour.”

He claimed that “the food, instead of being made at four centres as promised, was made in Thane before it was sent”.