Mumbai: BJP MLA Tara Singh’s car bangs into police outpost, two injured

Mumbai/Maharashtra, September 15: The car of Tara Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Assembly banged into a police outpost at Bhandup in Mumbai and two people were injured. The incident took place on Friday at around 12:45 am when the driver of Tara Singh’s XUV car lost control and rammed into the police outpost.

As per reports, Singh was not present in the car at the time of accident. The injured traffic police officer has been admitted to the Fortis Hospital, while the driver of the car has been admitted to the Agarwal Hospital. The Mumbai Police have taken the car in their possession and are further investigating the case.

The police outpost and the car – both have been damaged in this accident. The eyewitnesses claim that the driver first hit a motorcycle and later, a swift desire. After that, while trying to escape from the two, he drove the car in high speed and rammed into the outpost. The police have registered a case of rash driving in connection with this case. (ANI)