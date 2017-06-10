Mumbai: Car rams into dumper, three seriously injured

| By :

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Three people were seriously injured on late Friday night after a car on the Eastern Express Highway rammed into a road side dumper.

The incident happened around 12:30 in the night.

The police said the 'Swift' car, which was going towards Mulund from Sion was at a high speed and the driver lost control leading it to ram into the dumper, which was at the side of the road.

The injured have been sent for treatment to the nearby local hospital.

The truck is absconding from the spot.

Meanwhile, the police are tracing it through the CCTV placed around that area.

An FIR has been registered in this case. Further details are awaited. (ANI)