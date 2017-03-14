Mumbai CBSE student with learning disability (LD) denied the concession at the board exams

Mumbai, March14:A Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) student with learning disability (LD) was denied the concession at the board exams citing delay in sending the certificate. The student of Manav Vidya Mandir in Malabar Hill, Mumbai was diagnosed with learning disability in 2016 due to which he was experiencing problems in comprehension, Mathematics, reading and writing. The school soon issued a letter to Nair hospital to get the necessary tests done and was expecting to get a certificate before December 2016, the due date mentioned by the CBSE to submit the documents.

The hospital delayed the certificate and gave it only on February 20, due to the large number of requests it had, confirming that the child had dyslexia and dysgraphia. The certificate was forwarded to the CBSE in the following two days. Parents were expecting the board to consider their request as there was no response from the board until the previous day of the exam. On March 9, 2017, just a day before the Class 10 exams commenced, the school got a letter from the CBSE that stated “with reference to your letter on the subject cited above (grant for compensatory time in Class 10 of all-India Secondary School Examination 2017, I am to inform you that the request for grant of compensatory time of the following candidate for Class 10 is hereby rejected as the candidate has not registered through online and Medical Certificate obtained only on 3.3.2017”.

Mumbai-based Psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty, who has been treating the child since 2016 took up the issue on his blog and has now written to the Human Resource Development Ministry and the board on the behalf of parents.

“The child came to me in 2016 and was diagnosed with learning disability. The family immediately approached the hospital to get an LD certificate so that the child could avail the concessions which LD students get. However, there was a little delay in getting the certificate from the hospital which is bound to happen as there are very few testing centres in the country and they are all flooded with requests. The board has shown no consideration and has just rejected the request on the very previous day of the exam” said Shetty.

CBSE officials said that the board has written to the regional centre and can comment only when they get a response.

Authorities at the school denied commenting on the issue. The student has appeared for his first paper without the one hour concession and would have to appear for the next paper on March 20