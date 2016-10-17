Mumbai Chacha Hindi High School exam turned funny after asking to guess Virat Kohli’s girlfriend

Mumbai, October 17: The exam conducted at Chacha Hindi High School had turned funny after the a question on Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

The Students at the Chacha Hindi High School in Bhivandi, Mumbai were mildly appalled when they were asked to guess the name of cricketer Virat Kohli’s girlfriend. The question was printed on question paper.

In the B section of the question paper which availed three options for every question, a fill in the blank question mentioned who was the girlfriend of cricketer Virat Kohli, followed by options which suggested Priyanka, Anushka and Deepika, reports newsx.com.

While students who were well-acquainted with cricket correctly guessed who was Virat Kohli’s girlfriend, those few who did not have any idea about the cricketer’s life were left stranded.