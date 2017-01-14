Mumbai college principal arrested for molesting student in elevator of institute

MUMBAI, Jan 14: The principal of a Bhayander based college was arrested and later released on bail on charges of molesting a student in the lift of the educational institute on Thursday.

The Navghar police on Friday arrested the 52-year-old principal under IPC section 354(molestation) after the 21-year-old student filed a complaint. The girl in her complaint alleged that the principal touched her inappropriately when she was alone with him inside the lift.

The college is celebrating its cultural festival and students from various educational institutes in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar were attending the programmes in the campus.

After the incident, the girl called her father who reached the 24-year-old arts and commerce college and reportedly damaged the equipment in the auditorium where cultural activities were underway.

The principal was arrested early Friday and produced before the Thane court. The court sent him to jail custody. He was released on bail later.