Mumbai Congress Chief Sanjay Nirupam alleges he was under ‘house arrest’ ahead of march against PM

Mumbai, Dec 24: Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, who was supposed to lead a ‘silent’ march of his party workers at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting, today claimed that he has been placed under “house arrest” by police.

“The area outside my house is under heavy police bandobast and I am being prevented from stepping out,” Nirupam told Press Trust of India alleging that “in the present democratic set up opposition leaders are being virtually kept under house-arrest.”

However, Mumbai Police denied the claims made by Nirupam and said the force deployed outside his residence was only part of the security arrangements made across the city in view of the PM’s visit.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said, “We have deployed policemen across the city especially on the route of PM’s convoy to maintain law and order as well as to avoid any untoward incident during his visit.”