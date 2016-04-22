Mumbai Cricket Association moves SC against the Bombay High Court order directing shifting of IPL matches outside Maharashtra

Mumbai, April 22: Mumbai Cricket Association on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order directing shifting of IPL matches outside Maharashtra.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Shiva Kirti Singh by senior advocate Kapil Sibal which listed the matter for hearing on April 25.

The cricket association in its plea said that it will not be using potable water for the cricket pitches but use treated sewage water instead.

The Bombay High Court had on April 13 ordered shifting of all IPL matches scheduled in Maharashtra after April 30 to another state in view of the severe drought in the state.

As per the HC’s order, 13 matches, including the final in Mumbai scheduled for May 29, cannot be held in Maharashtra.

The High Court’s direction had come despite an assurance by BCCI that IPL franchises of Mumbai and Pune had agreed to contribute Rs five crore to Chief Minister’s drought relief fund.