Mumbai Crime Branch Seized Gold worth Rs. 2.25 Crore, 7 Held

Mumbai, Dec 03: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-10 on Saturday detained seven people with 9 kg gold worth Rs. 2.25 crores, and impounded two cars from their possession.

Police suspected that the seven accused, who hail from Mumbai, were planning to sell the gold for more than the market value.

Divulging details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Crime) Shahikant Satav told the media, “A man was carrying 9-10 kg of gold, which a seller was about to buy by paying in old high currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, which are no more legal tender. When we received the information, our team reached the spot. There were three-four people in a car, who had gold with them. We seized 9 kg gold after frisking them.”

DCP Satav further said the accused were unable to give any information regarding authenticity of the gold.

“We have detained them with the gold. The Income Tax department is checking the documents and backgrounds of the detained people, and will give us a report that whether the gold is legal or not. The gold has marks of Switzerland and other countries; we have given this information to the customs also.” he added.

(ANI)