Mumbai: ‘Economist’ magazine kept out of RBI press briefing, says Journalist

Mumbai, Dec 07: Stanley Pignal, The Economist‘s man in Mumbai (as he describes himself on Twitter), has tweeted that the Reserve Bank of India has barred the magazine from its press briefings on police meetings.

He tweets: ‘Amazing stuff: @theeconomist us no longer invited to RBI policy meeting press conferences. Won’t let me in. Sad day for transparency. RBI spokeswoman says decision to exclude me has nothing to do with @TheEconomist (critical) coverage of demonetisation.

Amazing stuff: @theeconomist us no longer invited to RBI policy meeting press conferences. Won’t let me in. Sad day for transparency. — Stanley Pignal (@spignal) December 7, 2016

‘I’ve been critical of new governor not speaking to press, did not expect RBI to freeze us out of press conference. It’s their call obviously.

I’ve been critical of new governor not speaking to press, did not expect RBI to freeze us out of press conference. It’s their call obviously — Stanley Pignal (@spignal) December 7, 2016

‘Amazing to go from being granted interviews of @RBI governor in June to excluded from press conferences in November, no warning/explanation.’