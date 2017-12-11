Mumbai escapes with victory leaving Chennaiyin FC unlucky

Mumbai, Dec 11: Thanks to the referee Ranjeet Bakshi Mumbai FC run away 1-0 goal win over Chennaiyin FC, with three points in their 5th match of the Hero Indian Super League, at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai garner three points to go up one position (5th) in the points tally, in this 4th edition of the league.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC remains in the third position with nine points ahead of FC Pune City in the points tally.

It was in the 60th minute, Mumbai FC mid-fielder Balwant Singh who was outside the penalty area was brought down by Chennaiyin’s defender Mialson Alves and the referee pointed the dreaded spot.

The 35-year-old, Achille Emana was spot on for Mumbai to notch up their second win in their own backyard, beating Chennaiyin FC keeper Karanjit Singh all hands down.

Unluck for the visitors as the replays showed that the foul was outside the penalty area.

However, Channaiyin FC’s strike force failed to deliver while the team dominated in the proceedings in the entire outing.

And the men in focus were Mohammad Rafi and Thoi Singh who muffed easy chances for the visitors, denying their chances of equalling their third successive win.

Rafi who had replaced Jeje Lalpekhlua had two chances in the first session.

Once in the 29th minute when Jude Nworuh crossed from the left after a speedy run but Rafi, thrown off track by a defender, failed to get a touch inside the penalty box.

He was again with another chance but he failed to beat Amrinder Singh, the Mumbai custodian from a handshaking distance.

Then came the opportunity for Thoi Singh who missed the easiest of the chance when he failed to tap the rebound with an open goal in front of him.