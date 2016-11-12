Mumbai : Father commits suicide after poisoning his three daughters

Mumbai, Nov 12: A father committed suicide after poisoning his three daughters in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Saturday.

The man was involved in some property dispute with his relatives. Father, one daughter of approximately of five years and twin daughters of around two or three years of age, were reported dead.

However, an additional reason attributed behind the suicide could be that yesterday the wife of deceased also had some argument with the family and she left for her parents’ home in the Mira Road area.

The Police is investigating the exact reasons behind the incident.