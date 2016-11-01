Mumbai Gang Rape : 8th accused has also been arrested by Police

Mumbai,Nov 01: After 8 people got arrested in connection with a gang-rape case of a 28-year-old woman, ACP Arun Chawla on Tuesday said that four of them had attempted rape, while the others helped them.

“In the morning a case of gang rape has been registered in which we have arrested 8 people and 7 among them were presented in the court for remand. They are in police custody till November 4. Investigation is underway and our whole team is working on it,” ACP Chawla told ANI.

“This incident is of around 10:15 p m last night. We will inform the media as the investigation progresses. Four of them have attempted rape and rest has helped them, all of them are arrested,” he added.

The woman, who was house-hunting with her husband in Mumbai was allegedly gang-raped on Monday.

According to the complaint given by the victim, three of the accused took the husband out of the house on some pretext and tied him up behind the house, while the others forced themselves on the victim.

All the eight accused then fled the scene and the couple subsequently approached the Amboli police station.

The victim was subjected to a medical test at the civic run Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, and is said to be in a stable condition.

The police have found that one of the eight accused, all of whom are in their early to mid-twenties, has a criminal record. The antecedents of the other accused are being looked into.

The accused have been booked for gang rape, wrongful confinement, assault and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.