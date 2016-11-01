Mumbai gang rape: All seven accused sent to police remand till Nov 4

Mumbai, Nov 01: The seven people arrested in connection with a gang-rape case of a 28-year-old woman, who was looking for a house in Amboli in western Mumbai on Monday night, have been sent to police remand till November 4.

The accused were produced before a magistrate court before their remand was passed.

The woman, who was house-hunting with her husband in Mumbai was allegedly gang-raped yesterday.

According to police officials, the incident occurred between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning in a slum in Jogeshwari.

According to the complaint given by the victim, three of the accused took the husband out of the house on some pretext and tied him up behind the house, while the others forced themselves on the victim.

All the eight accused then fled the scene and the couple subsequently approached the Amboli police station.

The victim was subjected to a medical test at the civic run Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, and is said to be in a stable condition.

The police have found that one of the eight accused, all of whom are in their early to mid-twenties, has a criminal record. The antecedents of the other accused are being looked into.

The accused have been booked for gang rape, wrongful confinement, assault and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code.