Mumbai: Gas cylinder blast kills three in Maharashtra Nagar colony in Mankhurd

Mumbai, Dec 15: Three members of a family were killed and 15 others injured in a fire caused by a gas cylinder blast here on Thursday, an official said.

A leaking LPG cylinder exploded and the blaze that followed killed the family members who were sleeping in their home in Maharashtra Nagar colony in Mankhurd.

The BMC Disaster Control said the fire broke out in the ground-plus one storey apartment in Saibaba Rahivasi Sangh complex around 6 a.m.

The dead were identified as Kasturba Wankhede, 60, her son Sanjay, 35, and daughter-in-law Rekha, 30.