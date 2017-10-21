Mumbai girl beaten up as she advised youths not to indulge in loud arguments: Collapses being hit with metal object

Mumbai/ Maharashtra, October 21: Advising not to argue, a 16 year old girl fractured her nose. Wondering what you read before? The girl was beaten up repeatedly by a man who was indulged in loud arguments at Kurla-Nehrunagar here.

The CCTV footage of man, identified as Imran Shahid Shaikh, attacking the girl went viral through social networking sites.

#WATCH #CCTVVisuals: Minor girl allegedly molested in #Mumbai on Oct 17, beaten up as she protested. Case registered by Nehru Nagar Police pic.twitter.com/Qo2T8VZCN4 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2017

On the very same day of the incident, the accused was booked. But later local court granted him bail.

The incident took place near SRA Building in Shramjeevi Nagar on October 17. It happened around 7 in the evening. The victim was going to her class with a friend at Adarsh Nagar in Thakkar Bappa Colony in Chembur.

A group of youths who were seated inside a parked autorikshaw were arguing loudly while the girl was nearing her building. She asked them not to make noise and walked away with her friend.

Shaikh, whom the girl knew, got enraged. He came out of the rickshaw and thrashed her continuously.

An official said, “Shaikh hit her on the nose with a metal object, after which she collapsed on the ground, with her nose bleeding profusely.”

Shaikh threatened her after the incident and fled from the spot. It feels weird as the people who witnessed the incident didn’t stop Shaikh from beating her.

After taking to the nearby hospital, victim was declared suffering from nose fracture.

The victim had lodged a complaint to the police. Based on that, police have registered an offence against Shaikh under sections 324, 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

After arresting him on the same day, he was later granted bail by the court. Currently investigation is underway.