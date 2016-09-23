Mumbai-Goa National Highway closed for traffic due to rainfall

Mumbai,Sept23: The Mumbai-Goa National Highway was on Thursday night closed for traffic due to heavy rainfall in Konkan region.

The traffic has been diverted via Kolhapur towards Mumbai from 8.30 pm, police said.

National Highway police control confirmed that the road from Mumbai towards Chiplun is working, while vehicles can not advance further due to heavy flooding on Jagbudi river. The vehicles are diverted from Chiplun towards NH 4 to reach Kolhapur.

The vehicular movement came to a halt at 8.30 pm tonight after the downpour intensified. It leads to traffic congestion at some points where small bridges were submerged.

On the night of August 2, a British-era bridge constructed over Savitri river on the Mumbai-Goa highway collapsed following which two State Transport buses and some other private vehicles fell into the river.