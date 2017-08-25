Mumbai: Harbor line local train derails near Mahim, 5 injured

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 25: According to western railways, 4 coaches of a suburban train got off the rails on the Harbor Line today morning that injured 5 passengers. A Railway official said that the derailment affected the train movement on the Wadala-Andheri area.

The local train started its journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and was on the way to Andheri station when a problem was detected in the overhead equipment, that provides power for train movement near Mahim station. Ravinder Bhatkar, the Chief Public Relations Office of Western Railway said that due to the problem, the train was moved to another track. Four front coaches got off the rails as the train was reversing from the platform around 9:55 am. Western railway tweeted that “Recovery of 4 coaches of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Andheri Sn Harbour local was expected in 3 hours. 5 passengers suffered minor injuries and first-aid is provided to them.”

Ravinder Bhatkar said that the train movement on the Wadala-Andheri section was affected due to the derailment. All the western main lines in the Churchgate-Virar section were not affected. An inquiry would begin to find out the cause of the accident.