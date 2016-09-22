Mumbai lawyer allowed to sidestep wait for brother’s kidney

MUMBAI,Sept22: In a landmark decision, the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) on Wednesday allowed an ailing man to get a kidney from his brain dead younger brother on humanitarian grounds.

The decision, which has sidestepped rules of the transplant Act, has paved the way for two more life-saving transplants, including that of a 27-year-old woman who received the heart. The NOTTO order is also likely to lead to amendments in transplant rules.Lawyer Nitin Vhatkar threw the state agencies into a tizzy on Tuesday with an unusual request -that the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) allocate his brain dead brother’s kidney to him and allow him to jump the organ waitlist.

A patient with endstage renal failure, Nitin had been on dialysis for over two years. ZTCC initially turned down the request, saying the law does not allow conditional donations.

A flurry of activities began soon after as the state’s directorate of health services (DHS) did not agree with the ZTCC’s decision and escalated the matter to NOTTO -the country’s highest body that governs transplants–in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. To their surprise, the Delhi body reacted swiftly , asking for case details. The first approval came on a messaging application to reduce any further delay , followed by a call from Union health ministry joint secretary K L Sharma to ZTCC, asking them to allow the transplant.

Dr Jagdish Prasad, who heads NOTTO, said there was no question of refusing them permission. “It was an exceptional case, a dilemma we have never had before. The man is dying of renal failure.And here he is getting an organ from his own brother.Where is the question of saying no, especially when he has expressed his willingness to donate for others?” Prasad, who is also the director general of health services, said amendments will be made to the Transplantation of the Human Organ Act rules to accommodate similar requests from donor families in future. “We cannot change the Act but we can amend the rules. We have to allow this provision to immediate members of organ donors. We will begin by defining `close relatives’ so that agencies don’t hesitate to allow such cases,” he said.

By afternoon, things had begun to move at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi where Nitin’s younger brother Sandeep, who was a medical officer in a public hospital, was declared brain dead. Nitin’s blood samples were sent to JJ Hospital for cross matching. Organ retrieval had begun late in the evening.

The hospital spokesperson said one of the kidneys will be sent to SevenHills Hospital in Marol, where Nitin was registered for a transplant. The other kidney was shared with Fortis Hospital itself while the heart was allocated to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Andheri.

The hospital said Nitin had also given consent for retrieval of corneas. At the time, Dr Rajendra Karwa, medical superintendent of Sevenhills Hospital, said Nitin was admitted to the hospital and was undergoing a few preoperative tests.

Dr Gauri Rathod, nodal officer for organ transplants at DHS, said this was the first instance where a donor family has gained from the cadaver programme. “Since he was the only living brother, the lawyer was well within his rights to ask for an organ,” she said and added that two precious organs would have been lost if the permission was not granted.

ZTCC, too, later came around, saying it was a special case that had an unusual outcome. “We initially denied permission as neither the law not the guidelines allow for conditional donations. But here the relationship between two individuals was taken into consideration. However, such decision can’t never be ad hoc as organ donations cannot be conditional,” he said.