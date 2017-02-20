Mumbai: Locals angry after statue of Mother Mary vandalised in Kurla

Mumbai, Feb 20: A statue of Mother Mary was allegedly desecrated by unknown persons in suburban Kurla in the wee hours on Sunday.

Police have booked two unidentified persons in this regard.

The grotto of Mother Mary installed on a roadside in Kurla was desecrated at around 4 AM.

The incident had led to tension in the area and police later pacified the angry locals and brought the situation under control.

In the CCTV footage, two bikers, with face covered under helmets, were seen desecrating the statue, he said, adding a case was registered at the VB Nagar Police station against the two.

Two unidentified persons were booked under section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship), 427 (mischief causing damage) of IPC.

