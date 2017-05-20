Mumbai-Madgaon double-decker to be replaced by introduction of hi-speed Tejas Express to Goa

MUMBAI,May20: The future of the Mumbai-Madgaon double-decker hangs in balance with the impending introduction of hi-speed Tejas Express to Goa.

While Railways sources indicated that the AC double-decker service to Goa, which is in operation for more than a year, may be discontinued, Central Railway (CR) officials declined to comment on Friday. Tejas Express will be flagged off from Mumbai for Goa on Monday.

The 11085 Mumbai LTT-Madgaon double decker Express leave around 5.30am. Sources said that the Tejas Express is likely to leave Mumbai at 5.30am. It will reach Madgaon by 1.30 pm, sources said.

The present Jan Shatabdi ferries passengers to Goa in 8 hours and 25 minutes and the Tejas Express will be faster in comparison.

The superfast train, which is expected to travel at speeds up to 130 kmph, will have several modern facilities on board like LCD TV, wi-fi and tea/coffee vending machines. It will be equipped with a slew of on-board facilities including redesigned seats, CCTV cameras, automatic doors, personalized infotainment systems and an advanced fire-alarm system, and have cuisine curated by celebrity chefs. The new rake for Tejas will arrive in Mumbai by Saturday morning. “On Monday, railway minister Suresh Prabhu will also rename train no. 11003/11004 Dadar-Sawantwadi- Dadar RajyaRani Express as Tutari Express,” said a Konkan Railway official.

Free wi-fi will be introduced at Khed, Chiplum, Ratnagiri, Kudal and Sawantwadi among other stations from Sunday.