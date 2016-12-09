Mumbai: Man registers complaint after brother allegedly joined Islamic State

Mumbai, Dec 09: A Mumbai youth after being suspicious of his brother joining the ISIS, registered a complaint with the Mumbai Anti terrorist Squad (ATS) in the regard.

Brother of Tabrez Noor Mohammed Tambe registered complaint with the ATS.

According to reports, Tambe’s brother stated in his complaint that the former had gone to Egypt and later on visited Libya along with his friend Ali where he allegedly joined the banned terrorist organisation.

Tabrez a 28-year-old came in to contact with Ali when he was working in Riyadh.

Ali is being is said to be a resident of Saudi Arabia.

Further investigation is underway.

According to reports, Tabrez and Ali comprise the third known case of men from Maharashtra joining Daesh.

Four friends from Kalyan – Areeb Majeed, Fahad Shaikh, Aman Tandel, and Saheem Tanki – had left for Iraq in 2014. The four left for Iraq with pilgrims in May last year and did not return. Later, it became clear that they had been indoctrinated and had joined the ISIS. Of the four, Areeb, has since returned to India and is currently in jail, while there have been reports of Tanki and Tandel having died fighting for Daesh.

The threat of ISIS in Maharashtra was discussed in the state legislature earlier this year with Opposition leaders demanding a debate on the issue.

(ANI)