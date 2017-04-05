Mumbai on high alert: Terror suspects trying to sneak

Mumbai, April 5: Mumbai has been put on high alert as certain terror suspects are trying to enter Mumbai. Indian coast guard is also on high alert after the intelligence report.

Sources conveyed that the terror suspects are trying to enter the city by train.

Media reports say that the Indian Coast Guard has sent a communication to the Mumbai police and other intelligence agencies that 3-4 ISIS terrorists were trying to enter Mumbai through the sea. Mumbai police and other security forces were asked to stay on high alert.

But, senior officials in both the agencies including the Indian Coast Guard and Mumbai Police has reportedly denied the claims that there was such an alert. Ajmal Kasab and nine other terrorists had come on a boat and launched terror attack in Mumbai, on 26/11, 2008.