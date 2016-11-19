Mumbai: One crore in scrapped Rs 1,000 notes seized, 4 detained

Mumbai, Nov 19: One crore, in demonetised Rs. 1,000 currency notes, was seized from a luxury car at Vashi in Navi Mumbai and four persons were detained in this connection, police said on Saturday.

“Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap. When the car came and halted near a housing complex at Sector 28 in Vashi last evening, the police team checked the vehicle and found two bags full of currency notes of Rs 1,000 denomination,” an official release by Navi Mumbai Police said.

The four occupants of the vehicle, Prasad R Patil (36), an estate agent from Uran in Raigad district, Harishchandra Shinde (60), builder from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, Pramod Padle (43), property agent and Avinash Jail (31), a cloth merchant, both from Byculla in Mumbai, have been detained and are being interrogated, Inspector Ashok Rajput said.

During interrogation, the accused said they had come to Vashi to get the old notes exchanged, but did not reveal the source of the cash and where they planned to get the notes exchanged, police claimed.

“As the four persons did not provide any documentary evidence of the source of the cash, the Income Tax Department has been informed about it. Their car worth Rs. 10 lakh has also been seized,” they added.

A case has been registered at Vashi Police Station today and further probe is on, police added.