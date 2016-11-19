Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi skips Global Citizen Festival today

Mumbai, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was supposed to attend the Global Citizen Festival’ in Mumbai on Saturday, will give it a miss, reportedly over the heat the Centre has been facing following the demonetization move, ANI reported.

PM Modi will instead address the event via video conferencing at 7.40 pm.

The Global Citizen Festival India will be held at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. More than 80 percent of the tickets were given away free to those who took part in social activities in support of Global Citizen India across the country.

More than 80,000 fans from across the country will be seen thronging the event. The festival will have performances by international as well as Indian celebrities. Apart from Coldplay, Jay Z, Demi Lovato and The Vamps from abroad and Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, A.R. Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and many more from the Indian film industry are expected to attend.

Global Citizen Festival is focused on creating an impact in areas of education, equality, and clean water and sanitation. The festival, launched in 2012, takes place annually at New York City’s Central Park. It partners with the Global Poverty Project, a movement aiming to end extreme poverty by 2030.