Mumbai police and UP ATS arrests suspected 'ISI agent'.

Mumbai/Maharashtra, May 4: The Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), arrested suspected Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Altaf Ali late on Wednesday night here.

The capture came after the UP ATS yesterday captured another speculated ISI specialist, Aftab Ali, child of Wajid Ali, from Faizabad.

Police captured Altaf from a building called Yusuf Majil and furthermore recuperated Rs. 70 lakh from his home.

Altaf, who is suspected to have completed various operations under summoning of the ISI, has been given to the UP ATS group for cross-examination.

Altaf supposedly was enjoying illicit exercises and moved cash into the record of Aftab in Faizabad on the guidelines of the ISI.

Prior on Wednesday, Aftab was captured from Faizabad, who was accepted to get preparing from the ISI in Pakistan and was purportedly in contact with the Pakistan High Commission authorities.

The ATS was in control of solid proof against him like telephone talks and a few photos of the cantonment zone.

It was a joint operation led by the UP ATS, the Military Intelligence and the UP Intelligence.

It is trusted that more captures can be conceivable in connection with this. (ANI)