Mumbai Police arrest two people in RTI activist Bhupendra Vira’s murder case

Mumbai, Oct 17: Mumbai Police arrested two people in 72-year-old RTI activist Bhupendra Vira’s murder case. The assailant entered Vira’s residence around 9 pm on Sunday, put a gun to his temple and fired. The activist died on the spot, says Police.

Bhupendra Vira, 72, was at home watching TV around 9 pm when the killer fired from outside the house, the bullet piercing the right temple. Police said that the shooter fired at close range and at an angle between the open main door and the bedroom, where Vira was sitting.

Vira is survived by a daughter and two sons. His body was sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem.