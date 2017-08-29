Mumbai rain affects normal life: Call BMC Emergency Number 1916 or 100 for help

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 29: As heavy rains lash Mumbai, most of the roads have a slow moving traffic. The MET department had predicted that heavy rains would continue until Wednesday, which could be measured up to 200mm.

At this time of the flood, the Mumbai Police is serving at its best to help out those who have stuck anywhere. Reportedly, many houses and apartments have been flooded and as the city lost its equilibrium, snakes and crocodiles are found to be at certain buildings including houses as refugees. It could be seen from the messages that many are extending their help to others, who are troubled with rain.

The real face of the Mumbai rains:

If you are stuck on the road , kindly dial 100 or contact us on Twitter. We will assist you #MumbaiRains @MumbaiPolice — Dr. Ranjit Patil (@Ranjitpatil_Mos) August 29, 2017

Mumbai experiencing the heaviest downpour since 2005. High tide expected at 4.30 PM #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/XgDQa2tWiL — YS2 (@yuvaswapan) August 29, 2017

To all the people of Mumbai, Please Stay Safe! Spread BMC Emergency Number 1916 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/dX7dT6nG2o — Holidays Hunt (@HolidaysHunt) August 29, 2017

BMC emergency helpline # is 1916 #MumbaiRains — srikantm (@srikantm) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains If anyone is stuck around our outlets-KempsCorner,Juhu,LowerParel,Dadar, do come over til u figure ur way out.Were on till 12am — GrandmamasCafe (@GrandmamasCafe) August 29, 2017