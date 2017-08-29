Mumbai rain affects normal life: Call BMC Emergency Number 1916 or 100 for help

August 29, 2017 | By :
Mumbai rains: 5 deaths including three children, local train resume service, City crawls back to life.

Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 29: As heavy rains lash Mumbai, most of the roads have a slow moving traffic. The MET department had predicted that heavy rains would continue until Wednesday, which could be measured up to 200mm.

At this time of the flood, the Mumbai Police is serving at its best to help out those who have stuck anywhere. Reportedly, many houses and apartments have been flooded and as the city lost its equilibrium, snakes and crocodiles are found to be at certain buildings including houses as refugees. It could be seen from the messages that many are extending their help to others, who are troubled with rain.

The real face of the Mumbai rains:

Tags: ,
Related News
Heavy rain continues on fourth day in Mumbai, train services delayed
Top