Mumbai rain affects normal life: Call BMC Emergency Number 1916 or 100 for help
Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 29: As heavy rains lash Mumbai, most of the roads have a slow moving traffic. The MET department had predicted that heavy rains would continue until Wednesday, which could be measured up to 200mm.
At this time of the flood, the Mumbai Police is serving at its best to help out those who have stuck anywhere. Reportedly, many houses and apartments have been flooded and as the city lost its equilibrium, snakes and crocodiles are found to be at certain buildings including houses as refugees. It could be seen from the messages that many are extending their help to others, who are troubled with rain.
The real face of the Mumbai rains:
If you are stuck on the road , kindly dial 100 or contact us on Twitter. We will assist you #MumbaiRains @MumbaiPolice
— Dr. Ranjit Patil (@Ranjitpatil_Mos) August 29, 2017
#MumbaiRains
CR Control Room: 022-22620173
WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564#SOS #RT #mumbaiweather #MumbaiTraffic
— Manish Pandey (@join2manish) August 29, 2017
Mumbai experiencing the heaviest downpour since 2005. High tide expected at 4.30 PM #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/XgDQa2tWiL
— YS2 (@yuvaswapan) August 29, 2017
After brief pause heavy #rain started again with strong wind and low visibility #MumbaiCentral #MumbaiRains @mid_day @RidlrMUM #mumbailocal pic.twitter.com/T48LMyXlBh
— laxman singh (@Laxmantweetsss) August 29, 2017
#MumbaiRains Call for help https://t.co/C040BTjyhN
— Sonakshi (@Sonakshi288) August 29, 2017
Waist deep water. D.S. Road is #flooded. Flooding at #Parel & #Hindmata flyover. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/0mZ103GBeu @rochit #MumbaiRains
— ThePriteshRathod (@prathod2008) August 29, 2017
To all the people of Mumbai, Please Stay Safe! Spread BMC Emergency Number 1916 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/dX7dT6nG2o
— Holidays Hunt (@HolidaysHunt) August 29, 2017
BMC emergency helpline # is 1916 #MumbaiRains
— srikantm (@srikantm) August 29, 2017
#MumbaiRains If anyone is stuck around our outlets-KempsCorner,Juhu,LowerParel,Dadar, do come over til u figure ur way out.Were on till 12am
— GrandmamasCafe (@GrandmamasCafe) August 29, 2017
#Live Stuck on double decker 12932 started moving. #MumbaiRains monsoon is here #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/lE1habo6C2
— Avani Desai (@indianartista) August 29, 2017
Heavy rain with winds..#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ocJi8fuHAL
— अलका (@ALKAAGARWAL9) August 29, 2017
#Mumbairains Companies need 2 let people go home. It would still take them couple of hours 2 reach. #icicibank
— Shivani Arora (@geminishivani) August 29, 2017
#MumbaiRains| ‘Typhoon-like’ Mumbai rain floods city, may be worst since 2005 https://t.co/49Ej7eaNgt … pic.twitter.com/XtkDT1NyyL
— SindhLeaks (@Sindhleak) August 29, 2017